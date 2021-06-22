TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior Buys 243 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,336.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,334.76.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.58 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.59.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.13.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

