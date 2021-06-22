TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior Buys 350 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,962.

Shares of TRP opened at C$63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.13.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

