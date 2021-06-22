Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,424 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,277 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,982,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

