Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $423,000 Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

