Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

WEN stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

