Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,169 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

