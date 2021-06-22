Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,880 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UA opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

