Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 651 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,612,088.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,637,807. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

