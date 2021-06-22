Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

