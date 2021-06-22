TEAM (TokenStars) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,240.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $38,674.93 and $1,240.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.57 or 0.00357230 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,563 coins. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

