Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TLSYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Telstra stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

