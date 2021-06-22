Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.35.

TER opened at $126.22 on Monday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.17.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 80.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after buying an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

