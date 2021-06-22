Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,272 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 151.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

