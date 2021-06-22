Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.37. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

