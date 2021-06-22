Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $321.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.49. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 261.07 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

