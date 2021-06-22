Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 4,991 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.