Thames Capital Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up 2.4% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

