Thames Capital Management LLC Takes $6.14 Million Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,985 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

