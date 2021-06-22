The AES (NYSE:AES) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AES. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of AES opened at $26.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The AES has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

