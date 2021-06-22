The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00.

AZEK traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. 963,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,090. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -63.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.06.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 81,266 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

