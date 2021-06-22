The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,505 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,232. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.16. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -61.88.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

