The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-200 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,249. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.