The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $245.00 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.99.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.