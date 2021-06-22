The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

