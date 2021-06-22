The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.