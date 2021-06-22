The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 180 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 129.46 ($1.69) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.80. The firm has a market cap of £36.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

