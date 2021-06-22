The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of MNRIF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Minor International Public has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00.
Minor International Public Company Profile
Read More: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.