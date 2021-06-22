The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MNRIF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Minor International Public has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00.

Minor International Public Company Profile

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

