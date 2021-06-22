The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Conviction-Buy Rating for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $411.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $387.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS opened at $362.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas has a 52 week low of $254.07 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.