The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

The Hackett Group has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $534.84 million, a PE ratio of 98.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.