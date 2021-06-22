The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Gap Down to $21.66

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $21.14. The Marcus shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 96 shares.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $673.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,743.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

