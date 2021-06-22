The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

PNC opened at $184.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.