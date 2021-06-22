The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,179,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $184.15 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.