The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SHW opened at $273.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.10. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $184.34 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

