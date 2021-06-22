The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $32,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

