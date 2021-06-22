The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2,174.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,967 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of The Western Union worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

