TheStreet Downgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to C+

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

NWN stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.27.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $17,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

