thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives €12.99 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.99 ($15.28).

Several analysts have recently commented on TKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €8.37 ($9.84). 4,654,880 shares of the company were exchanged. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.21.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

