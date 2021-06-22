TokenPay Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.74 million and $259,150.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.99 or 1.00003452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00028173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00059273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000639 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

