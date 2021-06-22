TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. 50,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,841. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

