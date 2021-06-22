Traders Purchase High Volume of Vocera Communications Call Options (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,476 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,333% compared to the typical volume of 103 call options.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $335,915.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,368 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

