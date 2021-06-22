Trias (TRY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.09 or 0.00632000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00077334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.06 or 0.07269635 BTC.

About Trias

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

