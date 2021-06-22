Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of The Clorox worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,453,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $172.35 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

