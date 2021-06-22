TTC (TTC) Price Tops $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, IDEX and Bibox. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.00598736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

