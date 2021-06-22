Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.81 million-22.85 million.

TOUR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. 277,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 327.33%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

