Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.