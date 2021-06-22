Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $25,200.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,498,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,868,167.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $31,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $35,600.00.

NASDAQ TYME remained flat at $$1.27 on Tuesday. 74,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $218.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.