UBS Group AG Raises Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 29,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,582,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

