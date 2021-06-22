UBS Group AG Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

UBS Group AG grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 381.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $7,789,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,914 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 26.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 129,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

