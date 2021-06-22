UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.01. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

