UBS Group AG Sells 32,940 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.84% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

